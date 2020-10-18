I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of IMAB opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab accounts for about 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

