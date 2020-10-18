IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,006 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 230.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

EQIX traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $817.69. The stock had a trading volume of 324,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,080. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $773.57 and a 200-day moving average of $721.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.