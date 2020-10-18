IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,059 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 5,872,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

