IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 16,589 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

