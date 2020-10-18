IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,222 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,042. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

