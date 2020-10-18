IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,442 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $81.32. 1,574,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

