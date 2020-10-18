IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 37,585 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

