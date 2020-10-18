IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,406,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $530.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,347,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,434. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

