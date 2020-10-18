IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,665 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.86. 3,628,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.