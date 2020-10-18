IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,357,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,258,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

