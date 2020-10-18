IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Target stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,482. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

