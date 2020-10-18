IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.