IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,806. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.