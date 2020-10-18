IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.87. The company had a trading volume of 768,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.