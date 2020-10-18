IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 5,972,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

