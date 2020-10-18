IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

