IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 59,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $59.59. 6,822,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

