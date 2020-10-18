IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $252,902,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.03. 1,047,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,779. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit