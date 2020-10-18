IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,924 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.93. 770,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,678. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

