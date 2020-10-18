IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,190 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

