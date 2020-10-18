IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock remained flat at $$143.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

