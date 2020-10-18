IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 206.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 160.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.45. 2,637,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,128. The company has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

