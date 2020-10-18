IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HP by 30.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 112,232 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of HP by 24.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 7,409,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,081. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

