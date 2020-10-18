IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,574. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $473.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

