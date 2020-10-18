IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 666,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 61,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,474,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

