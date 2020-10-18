IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. BofA Securities lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,458 shares of company stock worth $6,175,131. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

