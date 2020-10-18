IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.48. 529,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $15,212,432.59. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

