IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.97 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $381.54. 2,460,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,887. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

