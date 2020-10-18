IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 180.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 13,082,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,526,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

