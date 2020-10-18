IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,204.83.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.68. The stock had a trading volume of 297,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,278.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.29. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.