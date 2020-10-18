IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.66. 3,109,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

