IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 436,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. 2,963,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,619. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

