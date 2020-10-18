IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $589,970.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.68. 1,032,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $708.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $708.36.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

