IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.64 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

WFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 43,141,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,721,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

