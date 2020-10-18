IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 716,354 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 47,509,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,803,031. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

