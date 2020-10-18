IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 14,542 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.26. 6,387,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,095,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.