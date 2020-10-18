IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,021 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.90. 1,485,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.