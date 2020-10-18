IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,171 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.35. 31,780,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,388,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

