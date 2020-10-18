IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,355 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 3,762,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $123.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

