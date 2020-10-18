IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,807 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,711,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.12. 2,919,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

