IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,147 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $316.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

