InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in InMode by 664,492.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 657,848 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $18,492,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 94.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,357 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in InMode by 784.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth about $5,551,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

