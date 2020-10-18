Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,930 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 119,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,132. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

