Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,787 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 241,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,693. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04.

