Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $230.05. 1,796,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock worth $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.