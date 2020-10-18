Insight Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,429,343. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

