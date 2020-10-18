Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 7.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $54.16. 23,421,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

