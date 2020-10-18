Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $341.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

