Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $708.36.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

