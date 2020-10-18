Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. 48,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

